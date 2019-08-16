Denied car in dowry, man gives triple talaq to his bride two hours after ‘nikah’

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:31 IST

Denied a car in dowry, a husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife a couple of hours after their ‘nikah’ (marriage) was solemnised at Buddhan Sayyad locality of Agra on Thursday night, said police. The groom and the ‘barat’ (wedding procession) went back, abandoning the bride in her wedding attire, they said.

On Friday, the bride’s mother lodged a complaint at the Hari Parvat police station of the city.

Praveen Kumar, in charge, Hari Parvat police station, said, “We have received the complaint. A case is being registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the newly-enacted Muslim Women (Protection of Rights On Marriage) Act, 2019 against the accused bridegroom.”

In her complaint, the bride’s mother, Batisha Begum, said that they had fixed the marriage of their daughter, Ruby, with Nadeem, alias Pappan, of Dholpur town in Madhya Pradesh. The ‘barat’ arrived for the ceremony at 11pm on Thursday.

She said that after the ‘nikah’ was solemnised at around midnight, Nadeem and his relatives began complaining about the “absence of a car in the dowry”. She said her family pleaded with them that they had arranged for dowry according to their financial status and were unable to offer more.

“However, denied a four-wheeler, Nadeem pronounced talaq thrice to my daughter -- merely two hours after ‘nikah’ and the ‘barat’ returned taking away the dowry that we had arranged,” said the complainant.

Despite the government taking a tough stand against the practice of instant ‘triple talaq’, such cases are still being reported in Braj region, said police. The first case in the region was registered at the Mahila Thana of Mathura on August 1. In Agra alone, this is the third case to be registered within a fortnight. Cases have also been reported in Firozabad and other cities of Braj region.

