Dental student dies in freak mishap at Panjab University

A 24-year-old dental student of Panjab University was killed in a freak mishap while trying to uproot a flex hoarding outside a hostel in a drunken stupor on the south campus in Sector 25, Chandigarh, in wee hours of Sunday.

Belonging to Chintpurni in Himachal Pradesh, victim Ishaan Sharma was pursuing internship from Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital as part of his bachelor of dental surgery (BDS) course. He was active in student politics and had recently left the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to join the Student Organisation of India (SOI).

According to police, Ishaan, who stayed in the boys’ hostel number 8, was heavily drunk when he decided to go on a stroll in the wee hours. “On reaching the girls’ hostel number 8, he saw a hoarding of an ABVP programme held two days ago on the campus. He insisted on removing it on his own, even as his juniors asked him to return to the hostel as he was heavily drunk,” said a police official probing the case.

As Ishaan tried to tear the flex by punching it, his hand reportedly got stuck between the sheet and the iron rod.

“He used all his strength to pull back his hand, because of which he lost his balance and fell on the sidewalk, hitting it head first,” said the police official.

Ishaan was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, but was declared brought dead. Though the postmortem report is awaited, police said he had died of multiple internal injuries, but cardiac arrest has not been ruled out so far.

Ruling out foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar along with chief of university security Ashwani Kaul visited the hospital during the day. He said the varsity would bear all the expenses of sending Ishaan’s mortal remains to Chintpurni. Following this, Ishaan’s friends left for his hometown with his body in a hired vehicle late in the evening.

Around 14 student organisations, under the umbrella of ‘PU For Democracy’, suspended their election campaigning to pay respects to the departed soul. Meanwhile, SOI alleged the incident could have been averted if the university authorities had removed the ABVP hoarding on time. SOI campus president Arpit Makkar said: “Our organisation had repeatedly reminded the authorities to remove the banner, but it fell on deaf ears.”

