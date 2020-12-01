Dentist held for south Delhi hit-and-run case

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:33 IST

New Delhi:

Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a 42-year-old dentist for allegedly running over a 38-year-old woman when she was crossing the road in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai last month.

The dentist allegedly fled the mishap spot after hitting the woman who worked at a private bank. The Honda City car he was driving has been recovered, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that around 8.30 pm on November 17, the police control room received a call about an accident at the Lado Sarai traffic signal.

A police team reached the spot and found that the injured woman had been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The team reached the hospital and learnt that the woman was declared brought dead. She was identified as Archana Kushwaha, a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Kushwaha worked as a customer associate at a private bank in Gurugram, Haryana, and lived at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Lado Sarai.

“It was a case of hit-and-run and the suspect fled along with his vehicle. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered and teams were formed to investigate the case,” said a police officer.

Kushwaha’s family members used social media to disseminate information about her death and to seek help from people in getting justice for her.

“I posted details about my sister’s death in the road accident case. The police assured they will find the culprit. On Tuesday, they informed me about his arrest and seizure of the Honda City car that hit my sister,” said Pankaj Kushwah, brother of the woman.

DCP Thakur said CCTV cameras on the route were scanned and police zeroed in on a Honda City car and apprehended its driver, who was identified as Pankaj Sudhakar (42), a resident of Kalkaji Extension in Delhi.

Sudhakar runs a dentist clinic in Saket, Thakur said.“He was speeding at the time of the accident,” Thakur said.

Kushwaha is survived by her parents and four siblings, including two sisters.