Deoghar, Rajrappa temples close door for devotees

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 20:12 IST

Ranchi/Dhanbad: The government has ordered to shut down state’s two biggest temples--Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar and Maa Chinnamastika in Ramgarh’s Rajrappa--for devotees with immediate effect till March 31 and April 14 respectively.

While Baba Baidyanath Dham temple will remain open for local devotees residing in Deoghar district, Maa Chinnamastika will be shut to all devotee and tourist. However, regular worship at the two temples by designated priests will continue.

Deoghar and Ramgarh district administrations have issued advisories as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel cornonavirus (Covid-19).

The two ancient temples, which register high footfall every day, have very narrow sanctum sanctorum and there is all possibility that social distancing can’t be maintained at these places exposing devotees to the risk of deadly virus.

The famous abode of Lord Shiva Deoghar’s Baba Baidyanath Dham is one of the Dwadas Jyotirlinga among the Hindus. More than 70 lakh pilgrims across the country and abroad use to visit this place every year during the month of Shrawana. As per an official record, about 10,000- 15000 devotees including outsiders visit this temple everyday for worshipping. The footfalls at the temple touch 20,000-25,000 on every Monday in normal day.

The ancient Maa Chinnamastika temple in Ramgarh is considered to be a source of Shakti and people throng here to worship Goddess Kali. The place is also a tourist attraction due to waterfall. Devotees from all corners of Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal visit this holy place throughout the year. Marriages are also solemnized here on a large scale.

Deoghar district administration has set up six check posts at township entry points to prevent entry of outsiders. Executive magistrate, police officials and medical teams have been deployed to implement the decision and screen the devotees’ health.

Deoghar deputy commissioner (DC) Nancy Sahay said, “I request all devotees to stay in their home and avoid visiting temple to contain Coronavirus spread. Moreover, several famous temples across the country have already been closed for safety point of view.”

Ramgarh DC Sanjiv Singh too echoed same view point. “Entry of devotees and tourists have been banned till April 14,” he said.

The DCs, however, clarified that worship rituals, routine decorations, evening Arti would continue in temples like any other day. “Ban is for devotees only to avoid crowding,” they said.