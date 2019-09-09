e-paper
Depression patient hangs herself at Chandigarh hospital

Was admitted to the hospital on September 4 after being diagnosed with clinical depression

Sep 09, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 30-year-old female patient, being treated for depression, hanged herself in a toilet of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Sunday afternoon. Doctors at the hospital said the patient was admitted in the psychiatry ward on September 4 after she was diagnosed with clinical depression.

“The patient had attempted suicide twice earlier. When her husband left the hospital on Sunday afternoon, she committed suicide by hanging herself,” said Dr Priti Arun, professor, department of psychiatry said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:44 IST

