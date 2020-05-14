Deshmukh reviews Thane district situation

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:44 IST

A total of 3,500 prisoners will be released from prisons across Thane commissionerate, said state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday. After 158 inmates and 26 staff of Arthur Road jail tested positive for Covid-19, the state decided to release prisoners who have been sentenced for more than seven years except those serving sentence for heinous crimes.

“The police department will arrange buses for them to reach their hometown,” he said.

Deshmukh also asked the police department to watch out for cybercrimes and book people who spread rumors. He said, “There has been an increase in cybercrimes. The police department’s cybercrime cell needs to be extra vigilant to stop such crimes. They should keep a tab on the social networking sites and applications and take action on those spreading rumors.”