Despite monsoon withdrawal, heavy rain forecast for election day

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:43 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

The assembly elections voting day, on October 21, across the state is likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Pune district, apart from of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune will witness light to moderate rainfall on October 19 and 20 with a chance of thunder, lightning and short spells of gusty winds mainly during the afternoon hours.

“Rainfall will reduce from October 21, but will continue till October 23, with moderate thunder activity. It is expected that from October 24 onwards, rainfall will be less with partly cloudy weather only,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD.

IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 21:43 IST

