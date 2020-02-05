Dhadrianwale’s 3-day discourse concludes amid protests in Sangrur

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:13 IST

The-three day diwan (religious discourse) by controversial preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale concluded on Wednesday at Gidrani village near Lehragaga town of Sangrur district amid protests in the area.

Members of some Sikh organisations, who gathered at the local gurdwara of Kanakwal Bhanguan village, were stopped by the police when they tried to march towards the venue of diwan.

The protesting Sikh activists said they will oppose his discourse scheduled to be held in Mansa district from February 8 to 10.

“Dhadrianwale gives controversial sermons and people have rejected his diwans. The Sikh outfits will be opposing his discourse until the state government bans it. The government and the administration did not pay heed to our demands,” said Amrik Singh Ajnala, head of a faction of the Damdami Taksal, a Sikh seminary.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) William Jeji said heavy police force was deployed in the area and the religious event ended peacefully.

We want to resolve issue: Akal Takht

Refuting Dhadrianwale’s allegations of a biased role of Akal Takht, jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said they wanted to solve the matter by sitting together.

The jathedar, who was accompanied by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal, said this on the sidelines of an event at Kambowal Gurdwara in Longowal town.

“The controversies over Sikh principles leave a bad impression. Bhai Ranjit Singh should appear before a five-member committee whenever he wants to come. All disputes can be resolved after discussion,” he added.