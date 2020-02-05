e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Dhadrianwale’s 3-day discourse concludes amid protests in Sangrur

Dhadrianwale’s 3-day discourse concludes amid protests in Sangrur

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

The-three day diwan (religious discourse) by controversial preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale concluded on Wednesday at Gidrani village near Lehragaga town of Sangrur district amid protests in the area.

Members of some Sikh organisations, who gathered at the local gurdwara of Kanakwal Bhanguan village, were stopped by the police when they tried to march towards the venue of diwan.

The protesting Sikh activists said they will oppose his discourse scheduled to be held in Mansa district from February 8 to 10.

“Dhadrianwale gives controversial sermons and people have rejected his diwans. The Sikh outfits will be opposing his discourse until the state government bans it. The government and the administration did not pay heed to our demands,” said Amrik Singh Ajnala, head of a faction of the Damdami Taksal, a Sikh seminary.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) William Jeji said heavy police force was deployed in the area and the religious event ended peacefully.

We want to resolve issue: Akal Takht

Refuting Dhadrianwale’s allegations of a biased role of Akal Takht, jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said they wanted to solve the matter by sitting together.

The jathedar, who was accompanied by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal, said this on the sidelines of an event at Kambowal Gurdwara in Longowal town.

“The controversies over Sikh principles leave a bad impression. Bhai Ranjit Singh should appear before a five-member committee whenever he wants to come. All disputes can be resolved after discussion,” he added.

tags
top news
President rejects mercy plea of 2012 Delhi rape convict Akshay Thakur
President rejects mercy plea of 2012 Delhi rape convict Akshay Thakur
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
‘Can a tiger eat cow and not face any punishment?’ asks ex-Goa CM
‘Can a tiger eat cow and not face any punishment?’ asks ex-Goa CM
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
‘If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP...’: Kejriwal orders punishment
‘If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP...’: Kejriwal orders punishment
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
This Bengaluru startup to offer 1GB data for just Re 1 at 1Gbps speeds
This Bengaluru startup to offer 1GB data for just Re 1 at 1Gbps speeds
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities