Dhindsa to meet estranged Akali leaders in Bathinda on March 7

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 22:13 IST

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will hold a meeting with estranged sulking Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders in Bathinda, the stronghold of Badals, on March 7. He will visit the houses of several SAD leaders in the city who will express allegiance to Dhindsas.

Persons close to Dhindsa senior revealed that he will visit the house of former MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, former Youth Akali Dal leader Bhola Singh Gillpatti, a former MLA and some other prominent SAD leaders.

Gulshan couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts. Gillpatti refused to comment on the issue. Gulshan recently had also written a letter to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressing displeasure with party leaders alleging that Dalits were being ignored in the party. One of the SAD leaders, who is all set to join Dhindsas, on condition of anonymity, said that they were feeling disillusioned with the SAD leadership.

SAD had held a rally in Bathinda only on Sunday to show its strength. SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka said that party leaders are aware of developments. He said that Gulshan and her husband Justice (retired) Nirmal Singh have done nothing for the party even as they were made MP and MLA, respectively.

“Gulshan was made MP and president of Istri Akali Dal while her husband was made an MLA while sitting at home. The party did not let them spend on their campaigns. Now she wants to go with Dhindsas only because she was not given ticket in Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot,” he said, adding that it is up to individuals who want to join Dhindsas.