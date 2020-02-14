Dial 112 to help Board examinees study in ‘peace’

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:42 IST

LUCKNOW Board examinees can dial 112, the state police emergency response centre, if they are unable to study during examination due to noise pollution. Also, they can complain to police on Twitter and Facebook if noise pollution is hampering their studies, police said.

Following directions of director general of police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthy, the UP police have decided to launch a drive between February 15 and March 31 to curb noise pollution by restricting the use of loudspeakers or public address systems at public and private locations across the state.

The police said an area of 100 metres around educational institutions have been declared as ‘silence zones’. They said as per court directives, loudspeakers or public address systems should not be used between 10pm and 6am.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Asim Arun said that if a complaint is made on 112 services, a PRV vehicle will visit the place and ask people concerned to stop playing the loudspeaker. However, if they refuse, legal action will be taken against them, he said.

“Special training of police has been carried out to run the campaign successfully. Right from police, who registers the complaint to the ones who will reach the site have been trained,” Arun said.

A senior police official said a court had recently prohibited use of loudspeakers by any person, including religious bodies, without prior permission from the authorities. All commissioners and district superintendents of police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the court directives to bring the noise level within the prescribed limit.