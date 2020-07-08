Digital marksheets for PSEB Class-10 students this time

cities

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:45 IST

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to do away with physical marksheets and provide digital certificates to Class 10 students this year.

Announcing this on late Tuesday night, the board said students can download their marksheets through the digilocker app on Google Playstore. Students will be required to fill in their details and create an account on the app, following which a six-digit OTP would be sent to their mobile number. Students can then access their marksheets and even take a print out if required.

The initiative, a first for PSEB, is being hailed by all as it will allow students to access their marksheets, which they will require for admission to Class-11, without stepping out of their homes in times of the pandemic.

Board’s examination controller Janak Raj Mehrok, said, “We had received instructions from the ministry of human resource and development to provide students certificates in a digital format.”

Pradeep Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, said, “This is a welcome move as it will help students get the certificates at the click of a button. In view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases, it is not safe for children to venture out.”

Last year also, the board had decided to provide digital certificates to students of Class 12, but it had then retracted from the decision and went ahead with hard copies.