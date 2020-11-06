Direct road connecting Kalyan West and East from month-end, say KDMC officials

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:33 IST

From November end, commuters can take a direct road connecting Kalyan (W) to Kalyan (E) as the work of concretisation and widening of the F Cabin road would soon be completed.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials, after visiting the project, claimed that the road work was in its final stages and would be opened for vehicular traffic.

The road was closed for a month due to which the commuters had to take a longer route, either through the Shahad-Ulhasnagar-Shreeram Chowk or the Kalyan Station Road-Patripool Bridge stretch.

This road between Waldhuni Bridge and Anand Dighe Bridge develops potholes every year during monsoon. Even after the pre-monsoon repair works on this road, it had large patches of potholes, making it difficult for the commuters to commute.

The KDMC had initiated the cement concretisation work of the 450m stretch under the funds provided by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The cost of the project is estimated as ₹4.35Cr.

Sapna Koli, city engineer, KDMC, said, “Eighty per cent of the work is done on this stretch and the remaining 20 per cent will also be completed soon. We plan to start vehicular traffic on this stretch by November end, once the work on the road is completed. The work on adjoining footpath will be carried out simultaneously.”

Taking advantage of the closure of this road, the civic body also took the work of mastic asphalting on the 560m-long Anand Dighe Bridge, which is a part of F Cabin Road. The bridge also develops potholes during monsoon.

“Two years back, we did mastic asphalting at the Waldhuni Bridge. As a result, it has not developed any potholes till date. Anand Dighe Bridge also needs asphalting. The work is being carried out simultaneously,” added Koli.

Commuters claimed that a lot of work on this stretch was still pending, raising doubts over the month-end deadline.

“The work should have been completed before Diwali as people would move out in large number and the traffic situation would be worse. Taking the other routes is a nightmare as they are longer and also congested most of the times,” said Sushil Pingle, 32, a commuter who takes the Kalyan Station Road-Patripool stretch to connect to east from west of Kalyan.

Even though the road is shut, some two-wheeler riders are found taking this stretch to avoid the long routes.