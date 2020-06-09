e-paper
Dispersal of new industries must: CM Thackeray on Samruddi corridor

cities Updated: Jun 09, 2020 23:50 IST
Mumbai: In a review meeting for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway or Samruddhi corridor on Tuesday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray stressed on dispersal of industries while creating new clusters.

In the wake of the coronavirus-ensued lockdown, the chief minister noted that industrial zones also have high-density population, so it becomes important to take a look at dispersal of industries in the planning stage. Thackeray also asked officials to set up trauma care centres at regular intervals of the expressway. The 701-km expressway will cover the distance between the two cities in 8 hours. It will connect 10 districts in the state and also lead to formation of 20 new townships with social infrastructure.

