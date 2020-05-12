e-paper
Diva man gets help after tweet

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 00:25 IST
Anamika Gharat
A 35-year-old man from Diva wanted to leave for his hometown at Varandali village in Yavatmal as his brother lost his wife on May 4, leaving behind a six-month-old baby. The infant’s health started deteriorating after the mother’s death as he couldn’t have any other milk. Shyam Rathod, an electrician, who lives in Diva with his wife and one-year-old boy, decided to go to the village so that his wife can breastfeed the infant.

Shyam’s brother Mangal, 31, said, “My wife died of a heart ailment. The baby could not drink any other milk. Doctors told me they would have to hospitalise the baby if this continues.”

Shyam and his wife decided to leave for the village so that the infant could be breastfed.

On May 5, Shyam tried to fill the online form but could not because of an error. Desperate to get a pass, he tweeted to Thane police and Maharashtra government, seeking help for a pass to travel to Yavatmal.

“I immediately got a call from the office of Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde asking me for details. On May 6, I got pass to travel and travelled with my family to Varandali. My wife is breastfeeding the baby who is fine now,” said Shyam.

Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde said, “Through our social media team, we came to know about Rathod’s ordeal and we immediately contacted him. We called up the Thane police and asked them to issue a pass immediately.”

