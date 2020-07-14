Divisional commissioner self isolates after driver tests positive

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:07 IST

Pune: Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar will undergo 14-day home quarantine from Tuesday after his driver was tested Covid-19 positive.

“With the driver showing symptoms of Covid, I have decided myself to get home quarantined. According to Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, I will myself be tested after five days. Till then, I will be following up all my work from home,” he said.

Since the past three months, Mhaisekar has been holding meetings with officials of civic body, police and visiting areas in the city as part of the Covid-19 related responsibilities.