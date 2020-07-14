e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Divisional commissioner self isolates after driver tests positive

Divisional commissioner self isolates after driver tests positive

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:07 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar will undergo 14-day home quarantine from Tuesday after his driver was tested Covid-19 positive.

“With the driver showing symptoms of Covid, I have decided myself to get home quarantined. According to Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, I will myself be tested after five days. Till then, I will be following up all my work from home,” he said.

Since the past three months, Mhaisekar has been holding meetings with officials of civic body, police and visiting areas in the city as part of the Covid-19 related responsibilities.

top news
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
SC tasks Centre to regulate Covid-19 treatment costs at private hospitals
SC tasks Centre to regulate Covid-19 treatment costs at private hospitals
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In