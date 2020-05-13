e-paper
DMRC draws up plans for restart

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is preparing a detailed protocol to ensure social distancing in trains and stations, as well as a plan on cleaning and maintaining once the Metro operations resume.

“The protocols for social distancing in our trains and premises are being worked upon,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, DMRC.

In the post-Covid scenario, DMRC officials said, measures have to be taken to keep coaches and stations clean. “DMRC is working out the detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of the pandemic. The exercise will be exhaustive as it involves cleaning and maintenance of 264 stations, over 2,200 coaches and more than 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts, apart from other infrastructure,” Dayal said

The Union and Delhi governments are yet to take a final decision on restarting public transport in the Capital. The DMRC, which had shut its operations on March 21 evening, a day before the Janta Curfew, has been carrying out regular maintenance of its systems. “All systems of the Metro, including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks, and others, will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately restarted, to ensure the safety of our commuters,” he said.

