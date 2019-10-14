DMRC to 100 electric buses to improve last-mile connectivity

cities

New Delhi: In a bid to improve last-mile connectivity from Metro stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to procure 100 electric feeder buses.

With Metro expanding its network, efforts are being made to improve last-mile connectivity. Apart from feeder buses, DMRC has also introduced electric scooters or e-scooters and bicycles at various Metro stations.

These e-buses, which will have a capacity to carry 35-30 people, will be procured using the subsidy given by the Centre under the scheme, faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles (FAME-2).

The 100 e-buses will be run in the north and east cluster of DMRC. “The DMRC has floated tenders for procurement of 100 electric buses, which will be divided into two clusters (north and east). This will help in enhancing last-mile connectivity in the city. The electric buses will also be non-polluting,” a DMRC official said.

To ensure passenger comfort, these buses will be air-conditioned. Last year, the Delhi Metro had invited bids to procure 427 air-conditioned e-buses, but it was scrapped earlier this year following issues of financial viability. “The viability gap was high and in view of that, the first tender had to be discharged,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The official added, “This tender will receive limited subsidy from the department of heavy industry and public enterprises through their FAME-2 scheme.”

Currently, DMRC has a fleet of 174 feeder buses which are operated by private concessionaires. A senior DMRC official said the new buses will “replace old feeder buses”.

