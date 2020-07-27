Do not tolerate obstacles in development works: Ajit Pawar instructs Pune administration

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:22 IST

PUNE Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Monday took a review of incomplete road projects in the city and instructed the Pune municipal administration to clear obstacles of land acquisition, so that development works are not hampered.

Among the projects discussed was the proposed riverside elevated road from Shivane to Kharadi. Nationalist Congress Party NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre appealed to Pawar to clear the land hurdles in Vadgaon sheri assembly constituency. Pawar was appraised that some of the developers are not ready to give their land for road works and hence, the projects were getting delayed.

“If the developers and other people are not giving their land for development works, stop all their work at other places. Obstruction to any development project should not be tolerated. The district collector should speed up land acquisition,” Pawar said. PMC administration claimed that some land owners have even approached the court and Pawar promised to provide legal help to the administration from the state government. Pawar also instructed the civic body to float tenders for flyovers near Kharadi and Vishrantwadi.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and district collector Naval Kishore Ram have been instructed to keep funds required for land acquisition ready. “As soon as the order comes from the court, pay the cost to land owner and acquire it,” said Pawar.

Defence land

Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar reviewed all the 22 pending roads works coming under Vadagaon sheri assembly constituency. Some of these projects come under defence lands and hence, a meeting has been scheduled, under the leadership of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, to sort out the defence land issues