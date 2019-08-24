Doctor killed, MP’s son among two hurt as car falls in river

cities

A 45-year-old doctor died while two others — including the son of Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit — were injured after the former lost control of his car owing to a tyre-burst. The car hit the iron railings in the Anjaneri ghat area on the Trimbakeshwar-Nashik highway, and plunged 20 feet into a river, on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Dr Sanjay Popatrao Shinde, a resident of Kamatwada CIDCO, Nashik; Rohit Gavit, 24, a Mira Road resident; and Jatin Sankhe, 38, from Palghar.

While Rohit is currently admitted in a Mira Road hospital, Sankhe is admitted at Shah Hospital, Nashik, said an officer from Trimbakeshwar police station.

Shinde has been booked under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence, said officers.

“They were returning to Palghar on Friday evening, after a weeklong stay in Nandurbar for work, when the front tyre of the car burst,” said Dhanashree, Sankhe’s wife.

Unable to control the car, Shinde crashed into the iron railings on the side of the road and the car fell into the river in Anjaneri ghat area. Rohit and Sankhe were thrown out of the car owing to the impact of the crash, said officers.

On hearing the sound of the crash, locals rushed to the victims’ aid and pulled out Shinde from the car. “The locals stopped a government ambulance, carrying a pregnant woman to Nashik, and rushed Shinde to Shah Hospital. He, however, died on the way owing to serious injuries. The other two victims were also taken to the hospital,” said an officer.

Gavit rushed to Nashik on Friday night after hearing about the incident and Rohit was shifted to a Mira Road hospital, said officers.

