Dombivli RoB won’t be shut ahead of fests

The closure of the 39-year-old Dombivli rail overbridge (RoB) may get postponed due to the possible traffic congestion in the area and the upcoming festive season. In meeting conducted on Friday, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Central Railway (CR) decided to conduct a fresh audit through the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) and check if small vehicles can be allowed on the bridge for another six months.

The earlier deadline set by the CR for closing the bridge for all types of vehicles was August 28. Earlier, the RoB was shut for heavy vehicles on July 12; two months after the CR declared the bridge unsafe through an audit carried out by the IIT-B.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, CR, said, “The KDMC has insisted on a fresh audit by IIT-Bombay. As of now, there is no decision on closing the bridge for small vehicles.”

A KDMC officer, who did not wished to be named, said, “The bridge should remain open for small vehicles considering the upcoming festive season and to ensure there are no traffic disruptions.”

