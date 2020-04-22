Domestic violence cases down, says Delhi govt; DCW warns can’t draw any conclusion

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:04 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi women and child development minister Rajendra Pal Gautum on Wednesday said the number of domestic violence cases being reported in the city had come down during the lockdown period.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who had shared the data with the department, however, said though the number of calls being received on its 181 helpline of crimes against women had decreased, no definite conclusion can be drawn on its basis.

“This is mainly because it can be assumed that victims might be hesitant in reporting the crimes due to fear or inability to move away from the perpetrator to seek help,” said Maliwal.

The minister held a meeting with officials of his department and with the DCW chief to discuss the situation days after the National Commission for Women (NCW) had reported a spike in the number of cases of domestic violence in Delhi.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 was announced on March 24.

The DCW said it had received 337 calls of domestic violence between April 7 and April 20, as compared to 808 calls between March 12 and March 25.

A statement issued by Gautum’s office said, “Upon analysis of the calls received by the Commission’s 181 Women Helpline, it has been observed that there has been no rising trend in domestic violence cases being reported on the helpline.”

On the contrary, it added, that the number of cases reported to the Commission had decreased.

Under the normal course, the 181 helpline receives between 1500-1800 calls per day.

According to DCW chief, during the lockdown, the commission received a higher volume of calls between March 26 and March 31.

“The commission received 4,341 calls on March 27, 5522 calls on March 28 and more than 3,000 calls on March 29-30. Most of these calls were regarding confusion about the imposition of the lockdown,” she said. However, she added, from April 1, the commission is again receiving around 1300 to 1500 calls per day.

Along with 181 helpline number, DCW has also launched a WhatsApp Number --- +91- 9350181181 -- to register complaints regarding domestic violence.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights also launched a helpline number -- 011- 41182977 -- for children who need any kind of mental health counselling.