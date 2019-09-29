Don’t believe in politics of revenge: Uddhav backs NCP

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday came out in support of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who along with his nephew Ajit Pawar and others, has been booked by the enforcement directorate (ED) in the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank scam case.

Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he does not believe in the politics of revenge and no one in the state likes vendetta politics. “We don’t approve of taking revenge on anyone. People pay for their deeds, we don’t have to do anything,” the Sena chief said, while addressing party workers.

However, Thackeray also reminded the NCP that his father and Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, had faced the same ordeal in 2000, when the government decided to persecute him in connection with the 1992-93 riots. NCP was an ally of the government then.“Even we suffered, but then Balasaheb came out triumphantly,” Thackeray said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019