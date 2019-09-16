Don’t let anybody enter with arms, beer bars in Ludhiana told

cities

Three days after a 42-year-old realtor was shot dead at a restaurant and bar at the Pavilion Mall here, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal ordered all bar owners on Monday not to allow visitors to carry weapons and put down their shutters at 11pm in stead of 11:30pm.

The police chief also directed owners and managers of malls to ensure that nobody entered the premises with any weapon, irrespective of his or her position.

Agrawal chaired a meeting with owners and managers of malls, restaurants and beer bars in the Police Lines during the day.

The police chief also ordered mall owners and managers to display posters mentioning ‘No weapon zone’ on the entrances of their properties. “If any guest comes with guards, they will either leave their weapons outside or else they will stay outside the malls’ premises,” Agrawal told the attendees.

Some restaurant and bar owners said, “Even after closing the bars, they need at least 30 minutes for cleaning and pack-up.” The police commissioner said they could do the needful after closing the shutters, adding that they could not provide services to the guests after permissible hours.

On Friday-Saturday night, realtor and Congress worker Manjit Singh was shot dead during a birthday party following an altercation at the Castle’s Barbeque restaurant and bar.

