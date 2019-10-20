Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:54 IST

The Akhil Bharatiya Bhojpuri Samaj (ABBS) on Sunday announced there will be a dress code for Chhath Puja in Lucknow this time. The organisation also demanded that the administration declares a two-day holiday on November 2 and 3.

“We have decided to implement dress code. Men will wear saffron kurta and yellow dhoti while women will be attired in saree. We will urge everyone to adhere to the dress code,” said Prabhunath Rai, president, ABBS, during a press conference.

Rai said, “The colour of the Sun is saffron. So, we decided to give a colourful touch to the celebration this time.”

Chhath Puja celebrations are being organised on the bank of river Gomti in Lucknow for the last 34 years. Lakhs of people are likely to offer prayers in the state capital while around 150 Bhojpuri artistes from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will participate in the cultural function to mark the occasion on November 3, he said.

“Chhath Puja celebrations will begin from November 1. Prayers will be offered on November 2, followed by cultural programmes. Morning prayers to the Sun God will be offered on November 3,” he added.

“With time, population has increased and the Puja area has shrunk, especially due to recent constructions. We have decided to offer Chhath Puja in some other parks too so that maximum people can participate,” said Rai.

The ABBS has invited the chief minister, cabinet colleagues, union defence minister Rajnath Singh (also local MP) and many other dignitaries for Chhath Puja, he added.

The organisation assured that Puja area will be cleaned by the after the festival.

