Bareilly, A driver and a 10-year-old boy were killed, and another person seriously injured after a tractor-trolley carrying a Janmashtami procession came in contact with a high-tension power line in Bareilly district, officials said on Sunday. Driver, 10-year-old boy killed as tractor-trolley comes in contact with high-tension line in Bareilly

The incident took place in the Sheeshgarh police station area on Saturday night when a Janmashtami tableau procession was being taken out in the village, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

A sound system had been installed on a tractor-trolley participating in the procession. An iron pipe fixed on the trolley came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension line, causing electricity to pass through the vehicle and resulting in a loud blast, Mishra said.

Former village head Tirmohan Singh said people riding on the trolley jumped off after the vehicle became electrified.

Tractor driver Virendra , sound system operator Bunty and 10-year-old Deep came in contact with the electric current, he said.

Deep died on the spot, while Virendra, who suffered severe burn injuries, was taken to Bareilly for treatment, where he died late Saturday night.

Bunty is undergoing treatment and is in a serious condition, Singh added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ram Gopal Sharma said the administration had received information about the incident and a report had been sought from the revenue team.

"Efforts will be made to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased," he said.

Villagers alleged that despite prior information about the procession, the electricity department had failed to ensure that the high-tension line was raised.

Singh claimed that the line was hanging dangerously low, which led to the accident, adding that villagers were angry with the electricity department following the incident.

Police officials and a health department team rushed to the spot after receiving information. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.