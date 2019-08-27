Drug peddler opens fire at police party, held

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:52 IST

The commissionerate police arrested a drug peddler after he opened fire at a police party at Sanjay Gandhi colony here. However, an accomplice of the peddler managed to flee the spot.

The police also recovered a pistol and intoxicant tablets from the accused identified as Amritpal Singh, 27, of Shaikhupura locality in Jandiala. Amritpal’s accomplice was identified as Baljit Singh of Jandiala.

The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on Sunday when a team comprising sub-inspector (SI) Waris Masih, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narinder Singh and three head-constables (HCs) Tejinder Singh, Gurcharanjit Singh and Baljit Singh laid a barricading at Sanjay Gandhi colony.

“We intercepted an SUV and signaled its driver to stop the vehicle. Baljit, who was driving the car, tried to flee, however, vehicle’s engine stopped working. Amritpal fired two shots at us and both the accused tried to escape. We caught hold of Amritpal after a brief chase while Baljit managed to escape,” said SI Waris Masih.

He said, “We impounded the car and recovered a pistol of 7.65 mm, four live cartridges and 705 intoxicant pills.”

He said they have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Ranjit Avenue police station. “Efforts are being made to nab the absconding accused.”

As per SI Waris, Amritpal had been working as a drug peddler for the last five years. “Amritpal was also wanted in three other cases of robbery and under the NDPS Act by Jandiala police.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 00:52 IST