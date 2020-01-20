Drunk taxi driver runs over family, rams into electric pole; three injured

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:30 IST

PUNE A 22-year-old suffered serious multiple fractures, while two others suffered minor injuries after being run over by a drunk taxi driver on Sunday night. The incident took place at State Bank of India’s (SBI) main branch, near Bund Garden.

The injured victim has been identified as Nikhil Mukund Pardeshi, 22, who is admitted to a nearby hospital and is unconscious, according to police. The victim was riding with his elder brother Nihal Mukund Pardeshi, 25, on a motorcycle while their parents Mukund Pardeshi, 55, and Pratibha Pardeshi, 44, were riding on another motorcycle behind them.

Nihal and Pratibha have suffered minor injuries.

The accused has been identified as Shrikant Ashok Pawale, 35, a resident of Bidi Kamgaar Vasahat in Ganeshnagar, Yerawada. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by a local court on Monday.

“Around 8:30 pm, as the family was heading towards Koregaon Park from near SBI main branch, Bund Garden, Pawale sped towards the elder couple and rammed into them, toppling them from the vehicle. As the couple fell on the road, their children stopped ahead of them and tried to stop the speeding car. However, the car did not stop and rammed into them and tried to speed past the two brothers as well. Pawale then rammed his car into an electricity pole,” said assistant police inspector (API) Jayant Patil of Bund Garden police station, who is investigating the case.

“The accused was taken for medical tests and the doctors found traces of alcohol in his system. He owns the car, a white Swift Dzire that was damaged in the accident,” said Patil.

A case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 185 of Motor Vehicle Act was has been registered at Bund Garden police station.