DSK Developments’ chief engineer Newaskar seeks copies of seized documents from court

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:58 IST

PUNE Rajiv Newaskar, chief engineer and vice-president of DSK Developments, has filed an application in a local court on Thursday seeking copies of documents that the prosecution is relying upon in the case of defrauding investors.

A total of ten people have been named so far in the probe into the alleged Rs 2,091.11 crore fraud case registered under relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, 1999 and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Newaskar was arrested on July 20, 2018, and released on bail on July 30, 2018, by the local court.

“The said accused (Newaskar) was supplied with the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet in a pen drive which contained only the panchnamas drawn under which various documents, accessories, electronic devices, among others, which were seized by the police. The said accused was not supplied with the hard copies of the documents seized under the panchanamas, which the prosecution is going to rely on against the said accused,” read a part of the application.

Newaskar had shown fake documents about a project that helped the company evade taxes, according to special public prosecutor (SPP) Pravin Chavan’s arguments in the court. The project that he is alleged linked is in Phursungi. He was one of the two people named in the third supplementary chargesheet in the case. The other person was the accountant of DSK Suneel Madhukar Ghatpande.

Chargesheets filed

-The first chargesheet in the case was filed against builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK) and wife Hemanthi Kulkarni.

-A second chargesheet was filed against Shirish Kulkarni, son of DSK; Anuradha Purandare, Vinay Baggandi, relative of DSK; Kedar Wanjpe, DSK’s elder brother’s son-in-law; Sai Wanjpe, DSK Group’s former chief operating officer (COO); and Dhananjay Pachpor, DSK Group’s former chief operating officer (COO).

-People named in the third chargesheet include Rajiv Newaskar, chief engineer and vice-president of DSK Developments Limited and Madhukar Ghatpande, accountant of DSK. Others named as absconding include Ashwini Sanjay Deshpande, 44, daughter of DSK; Tanvi Shirish Kulkarni, 31, daughter-in-law of DSK; Makarand Sakharam Kulkarni, 66, brother of DSK; Swarupa Sakharam Kulkarni, 31 and Shilpa Sakharam Kulkarni, both sisters of DSK.

Bail rejected

The court had rejected bail of DSK and his wife in November 2019