DSP to probe Jan 8 engineering paper leak at Bathinda varsity

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:59 IST

Bathinda Four days after Bathinda-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU’s) controller of examination Karanvir Singh lodged an FIR of a question paper leak of BTech on January 12, district police authorities have entrusted the investigation to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal. There have been no arrests in the case.

On January 8, a university team had raided a room in boys’ hostel number-3 where a group of engineering students were found in possession of a digital copy of the leaked question paper of the environment science subject of the 5th semester of civil engineering. The FIR had named 11 civil engineering students who were present on the spot.

Sources said the students were members of a WhatsApp group, where they had received a copy of the question paper half-an-hour before the exam, scheduled at 1.30pm on January 8.

A case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Karampal Puri, a faculty member of a private college in Sangrur’s Lehragaga. Manjit Singh of Sangrur has also been booked.

Puri, who was also deputy superintendent of examination, was later dismissed by the management of the private college after he confessed to his role in supplying the paper to students using WhatsApp. The identity of the administrator of the WhatsApp group was not clear yet.

Vice-chancellor Mohan Paul Singh Ishar said the state vigilance bureau was yet to respond to its complaint on January 8, adding that a five-member committee was conducting an in-house investigation. “Disciplinary action will be taken against erring students on the basis of the internal committee’s findings,” the V-C added.