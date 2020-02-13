DTCP razes two illegal colonies being developed in Sector 12A and Carterpuri village

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:40 IST

Gurugram: Continuing its drive against illegal development of colonies, the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday carried out demolitions in two upcoming colonies — one at Old Delhi road and another in Carterpuri village. DTCP officials said that a lot of resistance was shown by locals in the two colonies being developed illegally near Rajput Vatika in Sector 12A and in Carterpuri village near Sector 23A.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said that the demolition drive started at 11am and a large team of enforcement wing, supported by local police, carried out the action till late evening. “We have demolished the road network laid illegally, and removed plinths and boundary walls over a 10-acre plot being developed in the disputed 900 metre area around the ammunition depot,” said Bhath.

A few days earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) had sealed the colony in Carterpuri village but some property dealers had illegally removed the seals and carried out work, said the DTCP officials. On Thursday, the department team demolished the office of the property dealers and upcoming houses to send a strong message against buying properties in such colonies. Complaints against the development of this colony were also lodged by IAF officials to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, they added.

In the colony being developed on Old Delhi road, the department removed plinths and boundary walls on a six-acre plot of land. “We are going to carry out demolitions across the district for the next one month. The next phase in this drive is now to get cases registered against those who have sold these plots and buyers are also likely to face the heat,” said Bhath.

After carrying out action in the two colonies, the enforcement team reached Jhund Sarai village in the evening on the outskirts of the city where large illegal settlements have come up in 30 acres, said the officials.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) initiated a demolition drive at the illegal Banjara market in Sector 52A/53. HS Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP, said that the action was initiated after multiple complaints were lodged with the authority by local residents. “This drive will continue for next two to three days and this entire area would be cleared of encroachments. Today, we cleared around 30 hutments that have come up illegally,” he said.