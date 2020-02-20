Dumper runs over man while reversing

cities

A helper, who was travelling with a dumper driver, died after another dumper ran over him on Tuesday. The accused driver is yet to be arrested. The incident took place at the construction site of Manghar bridge near Kunde Vahal village around 12.15 am.

Karim Imam Sayyed,62, was hired by a logistics company in Panvel. The supervisor had asked Subodh Chand to accompany Sayyed and help him with directions. After reaching the construction site, supervisor Vijaykumar Chavan and Chand went behind the dumper to unloaded the truck. “Another dumper arrived to unload debris. The driver of the second dumper rashly reversed the vehicle crashing into Chand,” said an officer from Panvel police station. Chand, said to be in his forties, suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot. The dumper driver fled. The police have registered a case against the driver.