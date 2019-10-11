e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Duped Gurdaspur woman forced to work as maid in Kuwait

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A Gurdaspur woman was duped of ₹1.5 lakh by a Delhi-based travel agent on pretext of a nursing job in Kuwait and was forced to work as a domestic help there. After her plight was highlighted on Twitter, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar has assured help to facilitate her return home.

“Raji John has been safely accommodated in the female shelter by our embassy in Kuwait. We are working with the local authorities to facilitate her return home,” he tweeted.

Rani John Stephen, 28, a resident of Alowal village on Dadwan Road 5km from Dhariwal town of Gurdaspur district, is an auxillary nurse midwife. After she contacted the Indian Ambassy in Kuwait, she was sent to a woman asylum there.

Rani happened to meet a group of Punjabi youths in Kuwait and told them about her misery. Rani told the youths that she was ill-treated by her employer and therefore she left the house.These youths tweeted about her plight asking Union foreign affairs minister S Jai Shankar to help her return home safely.

While speaking to HT on Thursday, her elder brother Kulwant Masih said Rani had gone to Kuwait about three months ago through a Delhi-based travel agent Mahmood, who had taken a fee of ₹1.5 lakh. Masih said the travel agent had promised her the job of a staff nurse in a hospital in Kuwait. However, when Rani reached Kuwait, she was sent to a house as a domestic help. Masih said she had served at a private hospital in Gurdaspur for over ten years before she went to Kuwait for a better opportunity.

He said the family wants that she should be brought back safely to India.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:39 IST

tags
top news
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities