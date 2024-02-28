 EAM Jaishankar to confer Acharya Lokesh Muni as ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / EAM Jaishankar to confer Acharya Lokesh Muni as ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’ in Karnataka

EAM Jaishankar to confer Acharya Lokesh Muni as ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’ in Karnataka

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 28, 2024 10:14 AM IST

The function will be organised by the Jain pilgrim centre, Navagraha Tirtha Kshetra, in Hubli Varur, Karnataka, today.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will honour Acharya Lokesh Muni, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center, as the 'Global Jain Peace Ambassador' during an event in Karnataka on Wednesday.

EAM Jaishankar to confer Acharya Lokesh Muni as ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’
EAM Jaishankar to confer Acharya Lokesh Muni as ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’

Also Read - Mangaluru: 4 students drown after going for a swim post examination

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The function will be organised by the Jain pilgrim centre, Navagraha Tirtha Kshetra, in Hubli Varur, Karnataka, today.

The honour will be conferred in recognition of Acharya Lokeshji's contribution to promoting peace and harmony globally as well as his efforts in enhancing the pride of India and Jainism on the international platform.

The ceremony will be held in the presence of Digambar Jain, and Acharya Gunadharnandiji, founder of AGM Group of Institutions. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar will also grace the event.

During this program, the foundation stone of Padmavati Mata Shaktipeeth will be laid.

The inauguration of the new administrative block of AGM Rural College and the new block of AGM Ayurvedic College and Hospital will also be completed.

"This momentous occasion underlines the commitment of Digambar Acharya Gunadharanandi and Navagraha Tirtha to promote spiritual heritage, education and healthcare services domestically and globally," the release stated.

"The event promises to be a celebration of spirituality, education and peace-building, reflecting the essence of India's rich cultural heritage and its commitment towards global well-being," it added. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!

Get latest Updates of All City News along with Delhi News, Bengaluru News, Mumbai News and Top Headlines from India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On