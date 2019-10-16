ECC students’ union poll model successful for 6 yrs now

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:53 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: Ewing Christian College (ECC), an autonomous college of Allahabad University, has successfully completed six years with a students’ union, whose office-bearers are elected in the same process as a students’ council. The elected student office-bearers at ECC are successfully representing students and are acting as a bridge between students and the college administration.

The last direct election for the students’ union was held at the college in 2006, before elections were banned at AU and other colleges during the regime of the BSP government in the state. After the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations came into effect, students’ union elections were again started at ECC but an indirect process for electing the office-bearers was adopted.

Instead of direct voting for the posts of students’ union, class representatives are elected from each section of all faculties. These class representatives then vote for the candidates contesting for different posts.

Returning Officer for students’ union elections at ECC Umesh Pratap Singh said that the students’ union polls have been held successfully at the college for the past six years by the same indirect process. This process was included in the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations with a suggestion that it should be reviewed every two years, Singh said.

However, he said that the process adopted by ECC for students’ union polls is slightly different from the student council elections now adopted by Allahabad University and its affiliated colleges.

The number of representatives from each faculty at AU is far less than the number of representatives at the faculties at ECC, where there is a representative from each section of a faculty. The total number of representatives at AU will be 70, while at ECC there are around 200 elected representatives who further vote for the office-bearers contesting the student union polls.

Although there are minor complaints of disputes and scuffles between candidates, the polls in the indirect process have been conducted peacefully for the past six years. The polls are transparent as representatives who vote for the student union candidates are from each section of the faculties, Singh added.

Present ECC students’ union president Abhimanyu Tiwari said although the office-bearers are not elected directly, they effectively raise the voice of students and struggle for their welfare.

“The students’ union polls are held at ECC in a democratic manner with the support of students and faculty members. Most significantly, the election process does not disturb the atmosphere at the college and classes are also held alongside the poll procedure, which includes nomination, qualifying speech, voting and declaration of results,” said ECC principal M Moses.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 20:53 IST