Plant to treat effluents from 500 metal finishing units to be installed in Mohali

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:21 IST

The Mohali Industries Association (MIA) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) are all set to install a low-cost common effluent treatment plant at the focal point in Chanalon in Kurali for the metal surface finishing industry of Mohali and its nearby districts.

The MIA has signed an agreement with Panchkula-based Bansal Envirotech Private Limited and construction will begin by the end of this year and operations will begin by April next year.

The Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) has already allotted one acre of land for setting up the plant. The plant will be set on ‘Built Own Operate’ (BOO) basis and the land has been given on lease for two decades.

MUCH-NEEDED

There are around 500 industrial units which will be benefitted from the plant as presently all the effluent is sent to the Ludhiana treatment plant, and industrialists were facing cost issues because of the transportation and delay in getting the waste picked up from the premises. These units are generating around 100 kilolitres of effluent per day.

Most of the units are in Mohali district, where all metal finishing processes tend to create pollution problems and generate wastes to varying degrees. Of particular importance are those processes that use highly toxic or carcinogenic ingredients that are difficult to be destroyed or stabilised and disposed of in an environmentally sound manner.

THEY SAY

MIA ex-president Sanjeev Vashist said, “The plant will benefit the industry of Mohali and nearby district as earlier the effluent was sent to Ludhiana, which was leading to high costs due to transportation. Also, the industrialists in our area were facing delays as the Ludhiana plant was not picking up the effluent on a regular basis.”

MIA vice-president Vivek Kapoor said, “There are many metal surface finishing units which will benefit from the plant. It will also open the opportunities for setting up a new industry in our area as effluents can be disposed of easily.”

FIRM TO CONSTRUCT DERA BASSI PLANT TOO

Panchkula-based Bansal Envirotech Private Limited is all set to construct the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at Saidpura village in Dera Bassi for disposing of hazardous waste of pharmaceutical industries. The plant will be operational by October next year.

Firm CEO Siddharth Bansal said, “The Mohali Green Environment Private Limited has awarded the project to us and we are hopeful that operations will begin by October next year.”

Earlier HT, in several reports, had highlighted how project has hit a dead end. Residents of 12 villages had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court alleging that chemically polluted water was being supplied through tubewells. They blamed the state government for not taking action against the firm.

The Dera Bassi municipal council had leased out four acres of land for the project, but on the ground, only one office is there.