Home / Cities / Efforts required to popularise Sanskrit among people: Himachal CM

Efforts required to popularise Sanskrit among people: Himachal CM

He was speaking after releasing a newsletter published by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala, in Hindi, Sanskrit and English.

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT File)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has given the status of second official language to Sanskrit and efforts should be made to make it more practical and simple so that it can be popularised amongst the masses, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

He was speaking after releasing a newsletter published by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala, in Hindi, Sanskrit and English.

Lauding the HPBoSE for bringing out the newsletter in Sanskrit, Thakur said the government is ensuring that studies of students do not suffer due to the lockdown.

He said the Doordarshan Gianshala Programme was launched by the state government to provide home teaching facility to the students.

Thakur said the HPBoSE must install CCTV cameras in all examination centres to discourage students from using unfair means. He also appreciated the efforts of the board for providing an opportunity to students who failed in March, 2019, and re-appeared in the examinations held in June 2019 along with State Open School candidates.

The CM also felt the need to promote moral education, vedic maths and vocational education in school curriculum.

