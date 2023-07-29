Home / Cities / Eight dead in blast at firecracker factory godown in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

Eight dead in blast at firecracker factory godown in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Jul 29, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Police said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area.

Eight people were found dead and several were sustained injuries in an explosion in the godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning.

The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. (File Photo) (Representative Image)

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area.

The blaze spread to nearby shops and houses.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

“As many as seven people have been declared dead and the few others injured have been taken to a nearby Government hospital for treatment," said Thakore.

Thakore later said that one more person had died in the mishap.

The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, two people died after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi City in the Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

