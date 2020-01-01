Elgar case: Let’s start batting, says judge, pushing for speedy trial

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:30 IST

PUNE The activists accused in the Elgar Parishad case were granted an extension of ten days to appoint a computer expert to verify the veracity of documents submitted to them by the court of additional sessions judge SR Navander in the city on Wednesday.

The nine arrested activists include Sudhir Dhawale, 49, a freelance journalist; Rona Wilson, 47, an educator; Surendra Gadling, 50, a lawyer; Shoma Sen, 59, a professor at Nagpur University; Mahesh Raut, 30, an academic; Arun Ferriera, 45, a lawyer; Sudha Bharadwaj, 57, a lawyer; Vernon Gonsalves, 61, an activist; and P Varavara Rao, 78, a poet.

The judge pushed for a speedy trial and expressed his disappointment at the defence side for not having appointed an expert before Wednesday’s hearing even though the decision to do so was given by the judge on December 18, 2019, when the prosecution had proposed charges against activists arrested in the case.

“Let’s start batting. For how many days should we stop the match?” said judge Navander likening the trial to a cricket match.

Among the charges prosecution proposed included plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and waging war against the country while invoking various sections of the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act, along with Sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government), 124-A (sedition) and others of the Indian Penal Code against 19 people, including the nine arrested.

On Wednesday, the court did not discuss draft charges while the accused, lodged in Yerwada Central Jail, were not brought to the court due to the deployment of city police in Bhima Koregaon.

One of the defence lawyers, Bikram Kumar, claimed that the data in the hard disks provided to them by the police is corrupt. Multiple others from the defence lawyers’ team claimed that the data provided to them was incomplete. The nine accused were given two hard disks - one of 8TB and one of 2TB - that contained cloned copies of the data that was presented to the court by the police, according to the police.

“Whatever has been provided to the court has been provided to you in those hard disks. Speedy trial is the right of the accused. I am making it available to the accused,” said judge Navander.

He said the government is not assigning any more cases to his court so he could finish hearing this case. “The input (generally) is 200 cases per month. No cases are being assigned to this court as per the government so that this case can be finished,” said judge Navander.

VV Rao’s hard disk and FBI help

The lawyers of one of the accused, Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, submitted an application demanding an explanation from the police about the recent news reports about hard disks recovered from Rao being sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US.

“In the said in the charge-sheet that the police have annexed four punchanamas of search and seizure of so-called evidence from the premises allegedly belonging to the applicant (Rao) and persons associated with him. No mention of seizure of any damaged hard disk is found in the punchnamas,” read the application submitted by a representative of Rao.

The police have reportedly approached the FBI to seek help in retrieving data from damaged hard disks seized from Rao’s possession.

The judge has asked district government pleader and prosecutor in the case, Ujjwala Pawar, to file a response to the application.

As the point of unretrieved data was raised by other defence lawyers, the judge said, “We will deal with that data when it comes. That will be additional evidence. For now, whatever the court has been presented with has been provided to you.”