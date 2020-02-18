e-paper
Employees union holds protest, seeks DA

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
The Punjab State Ministerial Services Union on Tuesday held a protest against the state government to press for their demands, including payment of dearness allowance (DA) pending for several months.

They burnt an effigy of the government and also took out a bike rally in the city.

Union president Sukhjeet Singh said the state government has failed to address their demands despite repeated memorandums even as the Congress had promised to accept them in its manifesto ahead of the 2017 assembly elections.

He said employees of various departments, including deputy commissioner’s office, revenue, excise and taxation, food and civil supplies, water supply and sanitation, irrigation and health, took part in the protest, he said.

He said they would plan state-wide protests if their demands are not met by the government at the earliest.

