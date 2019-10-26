e-paper
End of BJP rule has begun, says Pramod Tiwari

  Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:18 IST
Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said the outcome of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections and by-elections in 18 states indicated that the BJP’s rule of ‘untruth’ and ‘deceit’ was nearing an end and the people were looking towards his party as an alternative.

Speaking to media persons here, Tiwari said the BJP’s vote share had gone down both in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections as well as in the by-elections. Tiwari gave statistical data to make his point that besides the BJP the vote share of the BSP too had come down. The Congress vote share, however, had doubled in the by-elections to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Tiwari said the BJP had performed badly on the assembly seats that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed in Haryana. In Maharashtra too, the BJP did not perform well on seats that the prime minister and union home minister Amit Shah addressed, claimed Tiwari.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:18 IST

