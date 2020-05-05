Entry into Mohali district from notified entry points only: DC 

cities

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:56 IST



Girish Dayalan, Mohali’s district magistrate, along with nodal officers, on Tuesday, notified the entry points on highways and link roads into the district.

For people entering the district from Himachal Pradesh, the check-point has been set up at Siswan Baddi road in Siswan village.

For those entering the District from Haryana, the interstate border check points on highways have been set up near Sekhon banquet hall in Zirakpur on Panchkula highway. Other interstate check points for those entering districts from Haryana have been set up at Ambala to Naraingarh highway and Ambala to Chandigarh highway at Jharmari in Lalru.

Similarly, interstate border check points have been set up at various link roads in Peer Muchhalla, T-point Antala in Panchkula, Barwala road, Ramgarh-Mubarakpur road in Dera Bassi and Daffarpur and Harmilap Nagar in Baltana.

Additionally, people authorised to travel and are travelling from neighbouring states to other states through Mohali, are not allowed to stay in the district. However, there will be no embargo on goods carriers coming to the district but their screening is a must.

The nodal officer will ensure registration of data of inbound passengers at http://covid.punjab.gov.in/policereg

as per the standard operating procedure.

Mohali’s civil surgeon will depute health workers for round-the-clock duty at these entry points for screening each person entering the state. Anybody found symptomatic will be taken to nearest sub-divisional hospital. If found positive, the person will be shifted to the notified isolation facility.

The nodal officer will send the data collected about persons coming from other states wishing go to other districts of Punjab, to the respective district commissioners to ensure supervision of all such persons for at least 14 days.

In case of migrants coming into the state, a separate area in the village will be earmarked to ensure that migratory labour stays at the designated place with observation of social distancing guidelines.