EPS hails HC ruling, OPS says will knock on doors of Supreme Court
Rival leader O Panneerselvam said the High Court verdict would be challenged in the Supreme Court.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday described the Madras High Court's ruling, that has in effect endorsed his election in July as party's interim chief, as 'historic.'
Rival leader O Panneerselvam said the High Court verdict would be challenged in the Supreme Court. As the court delivered its judgment, AIADMK workers burst crackers, distributed sweets and thronged Palaniswami's residence to greet him. Without naming Panneerselvam or his supporters, EPS hit out at "mischievous self-centred" persons".
Further, slamming them as "diseases that kill from within", EPS said they were working in support of ruling DMK while the party was slogging to guard the people from the DMK regime's "unruliness".
Such elements were a hindrance to AIADMK's whole-hearted work aimed at the welfare of people and party workers, Palaniswami said. "I happily welcome the Madras High Court Division Bench's verdict," EPS said in a statement.
He thanked all the party workers and functionaries who stood behind him in his legal battle. Panneerselvam, speaking to reporters said that the High Court verdict would be challenged in the Supreme Court.
On the party leadership dispute, the Madras High Court earlier on Friday, allowed Palaniswami's appeal and set aside an earlier order in favour of Panneerselvam.
A division bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council meeting of the AIADMK. In that meeting held in July, leader of opposition EPS was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the top post. Panneerselvam was ousted from the party.
Palaniswami's position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is strengthened with this fresh court order.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
