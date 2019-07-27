Erase Amrapali name from projects, demand homebuyers

NOIDA: Four days after the Supreme Court appointed the state-run realty firm NBCC to complete all incomplete housing projects started by the Amrapali Group, homebuyers have demanded that the name ‘Amrapali’ be dropped from their housing complexes.

The buyers on Friday said they are appealing for a name change to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, local MLA Pankaj Singh and other government agencies involved via the microblogging site Twitter.

The buyers who are doing so are residents of Amrapali Sapphire in Sector 45, Amrapali Silicon City in Sector 76, Amrapali Princely Estate in Sector 76, Amrapali Zodiac in Sector 120, Amrapali Platinum in Sector 119 and Amrapali Eden in Sector 50.

Dhananjay Singh, a homebuyer, said: “The Amrapali Group has defrauded us. The Supreme Court has also established that. Whenever we see the word Amrapali in front of our housing complex names, it reminds us of the pain and despair they have caused us over the last one decade at the cost of our life’s savings. While our suffering is yet to end, we demand that the word Amrapali be removed from in front of our housing societies. I live in Amrapali Sapphire. It should just be called Sapphire.”

Over 14,000 homebuyers live in these partially ready complexes. Five years ago, the builder had asked them to shift in and assured that the rest of the work would be completed soon after. However, that is yet to happen.

Ravi Kant Srivastava, former president of the apartment owners’ association of Amrapali Sapphire, said, “We want the state government to erase Amrapali’s name from the beginning of the societies as it is a defaulter company. By doing so, the government can set a precedent for any builder trying to cheat people.”

The residents of these societies said they are still struggling for basic civic amenities as the builder has failed to develop the infrastructure required.

Maintaining that the court receiver can easily initiate the change, Kumar Mihir, advocate for the homebuyers, said, “The Supreme Court will not look into this small demand. But yes, the court receiver – who is in charge of all affairs pertaining to the Amrapali societies now – can easily do it. The word Amrapali will have to be dropped from all legal documents. It is, however, a lengthy process. Let’s see if he does it or not.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Mehra, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac, said, “We are not happy with the name Amrapali before our society. However, our first priority is to get all basic civic amenities. After that, we can put emphasis on changing the name. We still do not have adequate power supply, the lifts do not work properly and water supply is dismal.”

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 00:01 IST