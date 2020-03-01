e-paper
Ex-corporator booked in murder case of 2016

Ex-corporator booked in murder case of 2016

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:51 IST
Khadakpada police in Kalyan booked Godumal alias Godu Narayandas Kishnani, 57, a former corporator from Ulhasnagar, on Saturday for allegedly murdering a gangster in 2016. Kishnani’s bodyguard, identified as Ravi, and son Pravin, 27, have also been booked in the case.

HT contacted Kishnani and Pravin, but they did not answer phone calls and later switched off their phones.

The final post-mortem report was released by JJ Hospital in December 2019. It revealed that the victim, Naresh Asandas Pahalajani alias Naresh Chaddi, died owing to asphyxia after he was smothered. The report also stated that the victim’s body had injury marks, indicating unnatural death. After we received the report, we conducted our investigation and accordingly registered a case of murder against the three suspects,” said A Powar, senior inspector, Khadkpada police station.

On February 3, 2016, Pahalajani was found dead at his home in Kalyan. His family had alleged that he had been murdered by Kishnani for being a witness in a 1990s murder case. His family also claimed that Pahalajani had revealed he faced a threat to his life from Kishnani and Ravi. The police had then registered a case of accidental death.

