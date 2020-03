cities

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 00:54 IST

Kalyan: Former KDMC corporator Nitin Nikam, who has been highlighting the pollution in Waldhuni and Ulhas rivers, will again protest on March 22. “The pollution in the rivers has increased with Waldhuni turning orange. I have decided to protest on the banks of Ulhas river to force the civic officials to act promptly,” said Nikam.