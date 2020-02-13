Expired blood bags: Show-cause notice to Ludhiana private hospital

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 22:55 IST

The health department has issued a show-cause notice to Prolife Hospital in Ludhiana after expired blood bags were found in the stock of its blood bank. The blood bank has been seized from operating till further orders.

The move comes on the directions of Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the wake of the ongoing audit of blood bank facilities in both state-run and private hospitals.

A team led by Ludhiana zonal licensing authority (drugs) Kulwinder Singh and drugs controller officer Rupinder Kaur, for the want of the production of purchase record, also took 37 double-layered blood collection bags into custody. These were expired bags and no entry of these bags was found in the stock register.

During the inspection, 43 double-layered blood bags were seized after the in-charge blood transfusion officer failed to produce their purchase record, said an official spokesperson of the department.

Reiterating his personal commitment to ensure safe and prompt quality health services, Sidhu asked the department to intensify the ongoing drive to single out anyone not following the medical protocol diligently.