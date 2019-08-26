Eye bank founder operated upon, shifted home

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 17:46 IST

Founder of the Roshni Eye Bank in Saharanpur, Ashok Jain, who has been battling food pipe cancer, has been shifted to his home in the eye bank after being operated upon in Saksham Hospital and undergoing treatment for three days.

Saharanpur’s divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar had directed the additional director (health) and other officials to ensure adequate treatment facilities for ailing Jain after Hindustan Times published a news report ‘Man who gifted sight to many, battles cancer without help’ on August 23 and brought the issue to the notice of authorities here.

The Roshni Eye Bank in Saharanpur extended its gratitude to HT for raising the issue.

In a message, Ashok Jain’s son Suraj thanked HT and divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar for their gestures.

He wrote: “The entire Roshni Eye bank expressed gratitude to Hindustan Times and divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar for saving my father Ashok Jain’s life.” He added: He (Ashok Jain) has been sent back home after the operation and is feeling much better though the treatment will continue.”

Suraj also shared that officials of the cancer society from Delhi, Ahmedabad and other places called him up after going through the news in HT and offered their assistance in further treatment of his father.

“I am getting calls from people who wish to help in his treatment,” said Suraj adding: “Now, we need to provide him nutritious food and good care so that he could live for his dreams.”

Ashok Jain had dedicated his life for bringing back sight of visually impaired people. Even during his critical condition, he had made a wish – to ‘extract the last eye before his life ends.”

Since 2002, he had extracted 648 eyes of donors and gave them to the medical college of Jolly Grant in Dehradun and LLRM Medical College in Meerut for transplants. He lives in a single room home of Roshni Eye Bank in Preet Vihar colony of Saharanpur, but has no complaints with life.

Jain dedicated himself to the cause of eye transplant after losing sight in a boxing competition and established Roshni Eye Bank. He used to get Rs 500 from medical colleges in return for providing them an extracted eye.

Suraj said when his father was diagnosed cancer in food pipe, the family got only hollow assurances -- even for ‘Ayushman card’ and received no help for his treatment.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 17:46 IST