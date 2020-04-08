e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Facing threat, Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan awaiting India’s response on asylum pleas

Facing threat, Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan awaiting India’s response on asylum pleas

As Afghanistan has planned to evacuate more than 2,500 Afghans stranded in India amid Covid-19 lockdown and charted flights to evacuate them from New Delhi, the Sikhs and Hindus approached Indian embassy in Kabul to send them to India on these flights which would be going empty otherwise

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:07 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As they are receiving death threats from terror organisations following the attack on historic Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul, which killed 27 Sikh devotees on March 25, the Sikh and Hindu families living in Afghanistan are eagerly wanting to be evacuated from the terror-hit country at the earliest and waiting for India’s response on their pleas for asylum.

Talking to HT over phone, Hira Singh, a prominent Afghan Sikh leader who left Afghanistan in 1993 after the civil war and is living in Delhi as a refugee, said several Afghanistan-based organisations, including Hindu-Sikh Welfare Society, Khalsa Diwan Society and managements of gurdwaras, have written to the Indian government seeking asylum and they have also approached Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to take up the matter.

“However, we don’t know the fate of these pleas of Afghan Sikhs. The government’s response is awaited yet,” he added.

In a letter written by managing committee of Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar Karte Parwan, Kabul, to Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Harsimrat on April 3 through Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the Afghan Sikhs stated, “The conditions here are very volatile and dangerous. There was another attack on March 25 during the funeral services and explosives were found near the gurdwara. Finally, members of the community received phone calls from anonymous individuals, who claimed to be (belonging to) ISIS and told us to evacuate Afghanistan in 10 days or they will attack again. We have taken this threat very seriously”.

As Afghanistan has planned to evacuate more than 2,500 Afghans stranded in India amid Covid-19 lockdown and charted flights to evacuate them from New Delhi, the Sikhs and Hindus approached Indian embassy in Kabul to send them to India on these flights which would be going empty otherwise.

“Lives of the remaining Hindu and Sikh families are in grave danger and they need to leave Kabul in next 2-3 days because of the threat from ISIS”, reads this letter.

When contacted, Sirsa said, “We are pursuing the matter”.

top news
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ promise kept, India seeks US help to get latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ promise kept, India seeks US help to get latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
UK reports record 938 new Covid-19 deaths; total casualties cross 7,000
UK reports record 938 new Covid-19 deaths; total casualties cross 7,000
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
New Toyota Fortuner spied, India launch likely by end-2020
New Toyota Fortuner spied, India launch likely by end-2020
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities