Factory worker dies in road mishap, wife escapes unhurt

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:01 IST

A 32-year-old factory worker died in a road mishap while his 30-year-old wife had a miraculous escape after their motorcycle crashed into a truck near Old Octroi Post in Nandpur, Sahnewal, police said on Tuesday.

After the incident, the truck driver fled from the spot.

Wife of the victim, Rajan Kumar, of Pakka Darwaja, Sahnewal, Simranjit Kaur, told police that they were going towards Ludhiana on their bike on Monday. When they reached near Old Octroi Post in Nandpur, a truck plying in front of them took a sharp turn following which her husband lost control over their bike and it crashed into the truck, she told the police, adding that her husband fell on the road and got crushed under the truck, while she fell on the other side and escaped unhurt.

CASE REGISTERED

Investigating official assistant sub-inspector Raghubir Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused identified as Bhupinder Singh of Kot Sekhon village, Ludhiana, at Sahnewal police station. A hunt is on for the accused.