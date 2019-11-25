e-paper
Family of 21-yr-old Sikh woman killed in Canada’s Surrey clueless on why she was shot dead

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:23 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Relatives consoling Prabhleen Kaur’s mother Manjit Kaur after the family was informed about her murder in Canada on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

JALANDHAR: Gurdyal Singh Matharoo, the father of Prabhleen Kaur, 21, from Jalandhar who was shot dead in Canada’s Surrey where she was working after studying management, is clueless on why she was targeted and is headed to see her body one last time.

“The Canadian police have refused to share anything with us over the phone and with our relatives there. They have asked me to come to get details. I’m hopeful of getting the go-ahead from the Canadian embassy by Tuesday morning and will be taking a flight at the earliest,” said an inconsolable Matharoo, 64, of Chitti village near Lambra in Jalandhar, where he runs a photo studio. He freelanced as a photographer for a Punjabi daily for 15 years.

Prabhleen had gone to Canada on a student visa on November 14, 2016, and studied business management from Langara College in Vancouver. She was working at a store and lived on rent with friends in Surrey. Police suspect she was shot dead on November 21.

The family was told about the murder at 6am on Sunday. Her father said the Canadian police said they had locked her accommodation after the crime.

TOOK LOAN FOR

EDUCATING HER

Matharoo said when Prabhleen got a full-time job this year, she started sending home money to repay the loan taken for her education. “I spent Rs 35 lakh in three years, including the Rs 15 lakh needed to send her to Canada. I borrowed the money from relatives. We still we have to repay about Rs 15 lakh,” he said.

Her mother, Manjit Kaur, had visited her twice in two years and returned in August after spending three months with her.

“She was happy and excited for she was to come home in January. The last time she came visiting was in January 2017. I would never have allowed her to go had I known she would never come back,” he said.

Prabhleen has a 10-year-old brother, Prabhjeet Singh, who studies in a Jalandhar school.

